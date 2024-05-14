Brown is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Brown has gone 3-for-22 through nine games in May and will take a seat for Tuesday's contest. Brent Rookier is starting in left field while Kyle McCann serves as the designated hitter.
More News
-
Athletics' Seth Brown: Records second steal Monday•
-
Athletics' Seth Brown: Not starting Sunday•
-
Athletics' Seth Brown: Sits in early game of twin bill•
-
Athletics' Seth Brown: Uncorks three-run shot Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Seth Brown: Sitting out against lefty•
-
Athletics' Seth Brown: Sitting again versus lefty•