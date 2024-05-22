Brown went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Rockies.

Brown took Justin Lawrence deep in the seventh to knot the game up at four. He's now homered in two of his last three games and has a hit in three straight but is still struggling to get going overall at the plate. He's slashing just .185/.236/.336 with five homers, 13 RBI, seven runs and an 8:42 BB:K in 127 plate appearances. Strikeouts have become a noticeable issue for the 31-year-old, as he's currently striking out at a 33.1 percent clip.