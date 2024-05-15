Brown is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

The lefty-hitting Brown has now sat out four times in five games, with three of his absences from the lineup coming against right-handed pitchers. Brown appears to be moving into more of a part-time role while Brent Rooker and Tyler Nevin have taken on more playing time at the corner-outfield spots and while Abraham Toro has gained traction at designated hitter. Brown has produced a lowly .534 OPS on the season, including a .542 mark against right-handers.