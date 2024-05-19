Brown went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Royals.

Brown tied the game at 2-2 with his second-inning blast off Seth Lugo. The homer was Brown's fourth hit over 13 games in May -- he's batting just .138 for the month and .179 for the year. The outfielder has added a .546 OPS, four homers, 11 RBI, six runs scored, two stolen bases and three doubles through 120 plate appearances. Brown's poor hitting has cost him playing time recently, with Brent Rooker picking up playing time in left field at his expense. Brown can also play in right field, where he's competing with Tyler Nevin for at-bats.