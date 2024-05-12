Brown is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Brown will sit for a second straight game despite Seattle sending right-hander Luis Castillo to the hill for Sunday's series finale. Since May 1, Brown has gone 2-for-18 with one home run and three RBI. Brent Rooker will start in left field Sunday, while J.D. Davis serves as the designated hitter.
