Roark (2-1) took the win against the Yankees on Thursday, hurling 6.1 innings and giving up two runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out seven.

Roark registered his third straight quality start in the victory, limiting New York to single runs in the fifth and seventh innings. He tossed 60 of 95 pitches for strikes and whiffed seven hitters for the second time in his last three outings. The 32-year-old posted a mediocre 4.24 ERA with the Reds this season but has fared much better since joining Oakland at the trade deadline, winning two of four starts while compiling a 2.63 ERA and 23:5 K:BB in 24 innings. He'll next head to Kansas City to face the Royals on Wednesday.