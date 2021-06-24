Roark had his contract selected by Atlanta on Thursday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The veteran right-hander inked a minor-league deal with Atlanta after parting ways with Toronto in early May, and he'll receive his first big-league chance with his new organization. Roark posted a 6.75 ERA over 54.2 innings over the past two years for the Blue Jays, but he pitched better at Triple-A Gwinnett since joining Atlanta with a 3.06 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB across 17.2 frames. He could be an option in long relief Thursday with starter Jesse Chavez only expected to pitch a couple innings.