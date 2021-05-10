Roark agreed Monday with Atlanta on a minor-league contract, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Roark was able to quickly find a new landing spot after becoming a free agent last week when he refused a minor-league assignment to the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo. The veteran right-hander will provide the Atlanta organization with another experienced starting option, but the 34-year-old's time as a capable mid- or back-end rotation arm could well be over. Dating back to the start of the 2019 season, Roark owns a 4.95 ERA (4.91 xFIP), 1.47 WHIP and 13.2 K-BB% over 220 innings.