Cahill (2-2) allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks in five innings Thursday, striking out four and earning the win over Texas.

Cahill's ERA was bumped from 2.95 to 3.43 but he still managed to earn the win thanks to Oakland's offense chipping in enough support. The 30-year-old hadn't factored into a decision in his last five starts since taking a loss against Boston on May 16. He'll carry a 59:20 K:BB into his next start against Toronto on Tuesday.