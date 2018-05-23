Petit (1-1) allowed an earned run on two hits over an inning in an extra-inning loss to the Mariners. He also recorded a strikeout.

The right-handed reliever was able to get Gordon Beckham on strikes to open the outing before Jean Segura singled and Guillermo Heredia doubled him home with what would turn out to be the winning run. Petit's May has been a mixed bag, as he's allowed an earned run in four of 10 appearances on his way to a 1-1 record, three holds, one blown save and a 4.40 ERA.