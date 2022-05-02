Petit signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Petit is now 37 years old, but he's managed to post an ERA below 4.00 in each of the last five seasons and for nine of the last 10. His 3.92 ERA over 78 innings for the Athletics last season may not be repeatable, however, as it came with a very low 11.8 percent strikeout rate and a 4.72 FIP. He'll audition for a role in the minors but is unlikely to see high-leverage work if he eventually earns a promotion.
