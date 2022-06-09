Petit was released by the Padres on Thursday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Petit signed a minor-league contract with the Padres in early May, but he posted a 7.71 ERA and 1.96 WHIP in 11.2 innings over 11 relief appearances at Triple-A El Paso. The right-hander saw plenty of work in the majors in recent seasons but will return to free agency after failing to generate much production in the minors over the last month.