Petit was released by the Padres on Thursday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Petit signed a minor-league contract with the Padres in early May, but he posted a 7.71 ERA and 1.96 WHIP in 11.2 innings over 11 relief appearances at Triple-A El Paso. The right-hander saw plenty of work in the majors in recent seasons but will return to free agency after failing to generate much production in the minors over the last month.
More News
-
Padres' Yusmeiro Petit: Joins Padres on minors deal•
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: In fine form after stumble•
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Struggles Tuesday, takes loss•
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Working on scoreless streak•
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Notches 17th hold•
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Nabs eighth win Friday•