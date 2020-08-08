Alford entered Friday's loss to the Red Sox as a pinch runner for Rowdy Tellez in the eighth inning and stole two bases.
With Boston clinging to a one-run lead at the time, Alford swapped in for Tellez after the latter drew a one-out walk and immediately put himself in scoring position by stealing second, then swiped third as well after Vladimir Guerrero also earned a free pass off Matt Barnes. However, the rally ended when Randal Grichuk grounded into a double play. Alford has only seven plate appearances in his seven games this season, but he's made the most of his opportunities with three steals in three attempts. If the 26-year-old ever gets a chance at more consistent playing time, he could prove to be a fantasy asset.
