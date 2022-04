Alford cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Alford appeared in just two games after returning from a wrist injury, and he went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. He'll remain in the organization after losing his spot on the 40-man roster and should be an option to provide depth in the outfield for the Pirates at some point.