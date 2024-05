Single-A Dunedin transferred Nimmala to the development list Tuesday.

The 20th overall pick in last year's draft was overmatched at Single-A, as he was hitting .167 with 43 strikeouts in 29 games. Nimmala won't turn 19 until after the season, so he's got plenty of time to figure things out. The Jays could have assigned him to the Florida Complex League, but they presumably want to work on some things with him before he gets back into structured gameplay.