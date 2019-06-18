Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Swats two more homers

Biggio went 2-for-2 with two walks, two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 10-5 loss to the Angels.

It's the rookie's second two-homer performance over the course of a small five-game hitting streak. Biggio's boosted his slash line to .233/.378/.517 with five long balls and 10 RBI in 19 games since his promotion with a strong 14:21 BB:K, and he's already showing the same power and patience he did in the minors.