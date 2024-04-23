site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-cavan-biggio-not-starting-tuesday-914128 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Biggio isn't in the Blue Jays' lineup for Tuesday's game against Kansas City.
Biggio will get a day to rest Tuesday after going 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored during Monday's victory. His absence will allow Davis Schneider to start at the keystone while batting sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read