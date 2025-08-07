Biggio signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Wednesday, Jack Janes of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

The Royals cut Biggio loose last week after he turned in a .174/.296/.246 slash line across 37 games with the big club. He owns an .839 OPS in Triple-A, however, which will buy him a new opportunity in the Angels' farm system. If the 30-year-old utility man continues to hit well upon reporting to Triple-A Salt Lake, he may be granted a few at-bats with the Halos down the stretch.