Biggio said Monday that he's about 2-to-3 weeks away from being ready to play in Grapefruit League games while he works his way back from offseason arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Biggio will be attending big-league camp after signing a minor-league deal with the Astros on Sunday, but he'll be behind Houston's other position players early in spring training while he completes his post-surgery ramp-up program. Assuming he's able to play in games by early March, Biggio should keep himself in the mix for a utility spot on the Astros' Opening Day roster.