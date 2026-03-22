The Astros reassigned Biggio to minor-league camp Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Biggio missed a good chunk of camp while recovering from a right elbow scope and was unable to capitalize on his limited Cactus League opportunities, going just 2-for-14 with a 2:6 BB:K over six games. He'll open the season at Triple-A Sugar Land and will look to perform well enough to garner consideration for a call-up to the big club.