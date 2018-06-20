Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Falls short of complete game in Wednesday's win
Happ (9-3) picked up the win Wednesday in the Blue Jays' 5-4 victory over the Braves, giving up four runs on six hits over 8.1 innings while striking out eight.
The left-hander held Atlanta to two runs through eight innings, but he came back out for the ninth and ran out of gas, putting two runners aboard that Ryan Tepera allowed to score after Happ got the hook. He'll still take a 3.56 ERA into his next outing Monday in Houston.
