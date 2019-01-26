Blue Jays' Javy Guerra: Joins Toronto
Guerra signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays and will be among 15 non-roster players invited to big-league spring training, John Lott of The Athletic reports.
There had been murmurs earlier this month that Guerra and the Blue Jays had agreed to a deal, but Toronto didn't acknowledge the signing until releasing their non-roster invitee list Saturday. The 33-year-old Guerra has 31 saves to his name in the majors, but he's mostly flitted between Triple-A and the big leagues for the better part of the past six years. Even if he earns a promotion to the 40-man roster at some point, Guerra likely wouldn't have much job security in the Toronto bullpen.
