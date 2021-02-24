Guerra (hamstring/personal) cleared COVID-19 intake testing and joined the Nationals at spring training Wednesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Guerra was absent from the first several days of camp due to the birth of his second child, but he's joining his teammates for workouts Wednesday after clearing intake testing. It's unclear whether he's still dealing with his right hamstring issue that forced him to miss the final month of the 2020 season, but he'll now compete for a bullpen role this spring.