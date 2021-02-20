Guerra (hamstring) isn't yet at spring training due to the birth of his second child, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Guerra has remained in Arizona for the first several days of camp, but he's expected to join the team in West Palm Beach on Monday. The right-hander missed the final month of the 2020 season due to a left hamstring strain, and it's not yet clear whether he's fully healthy heading into spring training. Prior to his injury, Guerra made 14 relief appearances for Washington last year, posting a 4.02 ERA and 1.66 WHIP over 15.2 innings.