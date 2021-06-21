Axford agreed to sign with the Blue Jays on Sunday, Jamie Campbell of Sportsnet reports.
Axford's deal is pending a physical, but the 38-year-old could be on track to return to the mound in the near future. He underwent surgery to remove a bone spur in his throwing elbow in August of 2019 and failed to land a contract in 2020. Per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca, the right-hander's deal is a minor-league agreement. As a result, Axford will likely report to Triple-A Buffalo to begin his time with the organization.
More News
-
John Axford: Healthy again, still wants to play•
-
Blue Jays' John Axford: Undergoes season-ending surgery•
-
Blue Jays' John Axford: Suffers setback•
-
Blue Jays' John Axford: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' John Axford: Nearing rehab stint•
-
Blue Jays' John Axford: Throwing long toss without issue•