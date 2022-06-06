Axford announced Monday via his personal Twitter account that he's resumed throwing for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery last September.

The fact that the 39-year-old right-hander is starting up a throwing program again would seem to suggest that he's not yet considering retirement after having the elbow procedure. Barring any setbacks in his rehab program, Axford should be close to 100 percent recovered from the procedure by the end of 2022 or early in 2023, but he'll likely have to settle for a minor-league deal this winter if he wants to continue playing.