Axford announced Wednesday via social media that he has retired from professional baseball.

Axford's playing days were believed to be behind him after he underwent Tommy John surgery as a 38-year-old in September 2021, but after sitting out the 2022 season, he proceeded to pitch for the Canadian team during the 2023 World Baseball Classic last spring. The right-hander didn't end up signing elsewhere following the WBC and will now formally step away from the game. A veteran of 544 career appearances over parts of 11 big-league seasons, Axford notched 144 saves and posted a lifetime 3.90 ERA in 525.2 innings across stints with Milwaukee, St. Louis, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Colorado, Oakland, Toronto and the Dodgers. He enjoyed his best season with the Brewers in 2011, when he led the majors with 46 saves and finished ninth in the National League Cy Young Award balloting.