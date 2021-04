Palacios has been recalled by the Blue Jays and will start Friday's game against the Angels, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Palacios was sent to Triple-A Buffalo ahead of Opening Day, but he'll rejoin the major-league club after Teoscar Hernandez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list after he was exposed to someone who'd tested positive outside of the team. Palacios will take Hernandez's place in right field for Friday's matchup, batting ninth.