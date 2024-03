Palacios was scratched from Sunday's Grapefruit League lineup against the Phillies due to flu-like symptoms, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Palacios only just made his spring debut Wednesday after dealing with a lower-leg injury, and he'll step out of the lineup Sunday since he's not feeling well. The 28-year-old should return to action in the next couple days once he's recovered.