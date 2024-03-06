Palacios (lower leg) will start in right field and bat leadoff in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Palacios will be making his spring debut after he suffered a lower leg injury early in camp that prompted the Pirates to slow play his entry into the Grapefruit League lineup. After slashing .239/.279/.413 with 10 home runs and five stolen bases across 264 plate appearances with Pittsburgh in 2023, Palacios may need a strong showing in spring to solidify his spot on the Opening Day roster. The lefty-hitting Palacios still has a minor-league option remaining, so the Pirates could choose to send him to Triple-A Indianapolis if he's unable to win a strong-side platoon role with the big club.