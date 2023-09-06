Jimenez was promoted to Triple-A Buffalo on Aug. 29 after slashing .287/.372/.436 with eight home runs, eight steals and a 15.9 percent strikeout rate in 76 games for Double-A New Hampshire.

He is hitting .214 with no extra-base hits in five games since the promotion, but this has been a very successful year for Jimenez on the whole. The 22-year-old Panamanian middle infielder was added to the 40-man roster as Rule 5 draft protection back in 2021, but it wasn't until this year that he started hitting the ball with enough authority to potentially profile as more than a utility player.