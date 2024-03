Toronto optioned Jimenez to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.

Jimenez went 2-for-12 with a 4:0 K:BB over nine games during Grapefruit League play. The 22-year-old struggled after reaching Buffalo for the first time last season, posting a .576 OPS in 18 contests. Jimenez is known for his on-base skills but has demonstrated a glaring lack of power at every stop of the minors.