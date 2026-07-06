Marlins' Leo Jimenez: Smacks homer in win

Jimenez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 9-8 win over the Athletics.

Jimenez went yard in the third inning off Gage Jump. Jimenez had started July going 0-for-9 over three games after hitting just .205 over 14 contests in June. He continues to occupy a part-time role in the Marlins' infield, and he hasn't shown enough consistency to carve out a larger share of playing time. Jimenez is hitting .202 with a .571 OPS, one homer, six RBI, 10 runs scored, four doubles and a stolen base over 114 plate appearances.