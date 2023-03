Jimenez was optioned Monday to minor-league camp by the Blue Jays, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Jimenez is on the Blue Jays 40-man roster after being protected from the 2021 Rule 5 draft, but has yet to play above High-A in his four seasons in the Toronto system. He should start the season Double-A with an outside shot of playing for the Blue Jays before the season comes to a conclusion.