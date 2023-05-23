site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Otto Lopez: Optioned to Triple-A
Lopez was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo by the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Lopez's stint in the big leagues lasted all of one day and he didn't make an appearance. Ernie Clement has taken his spot on the roster.
