Lopez was acquired by the Giants from the Blue Jays on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Lopez was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Fridays, and the Giants opted to acquired him via trade rather than risk losing out on a waiver claim. The 25-year-old utility player has just eight big-league games under his belt and struggled offensively at the Triple-A level last season with a .258/.313/.343 slash line in 84 contests.