Tellez is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners.

Tellez was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday and is expected to receive more playing time than first-base counterpart Justin Smoak, but Tellez is on the bench Friday with lefty Wade LeBlanc set to work as Seattle's primary pitcher. Tellez has a .228/.283/.434 slash line with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 40 RBI in 79 major-league games this season.