Tellez went 0-for-3 Saturday against the Red Sox.

Tellez went hitless for the fourth time in his last six starts and is hitting only .207 overall across 65 plate appearances for the season. To make matters worse, he has only one extra-base hit on the campaign, failing to provide pop in the middle of the Pittsburgh lineup. Already sitting against lefties, it's possible that Tellez also starts to sit against righties due to the solid start to the season for Connor Joe and the eventual return of Yasmani Grandal (foot).