Rowdy Tellez: Elects free agency

Tellez has chosen to become a free agent after Atlanta outrighted him to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday, Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Tellez appeared in seven games for Atlanta this season, going 2-for-10 with a home run, four RBI and a 1:3 BB:K. The veteran first baseman also posted an .850 OPS with eight home runs, 33 RBI and three stolen bases across 49 games with Gwinnett before being DFA'd on Thursday. Since he's chosen to become a free agent, Tellez is now free to sign with any organization.