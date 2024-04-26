Tellez went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored Thursday against the Brewers.

Tellez hasn't gotten on track at the plate this season and now has only two hits across his last 28 at-bats. He's struck out seven times in that span, and he has only two barrels on 51 batted ball events for the season. The Pirates could ultimately opt to play Connor Joe at first base more regularly if Tellez's struggles continue, and the eventual return of Yasmani Grandal (foot) could also mean that Tellez will lose some plate appearances.