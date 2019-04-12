Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Smacks third homer
Tellez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Red Sox.
Tellez took Nathan Eovaldi deep in the third inning to record his third home run of the season. After being out of the lineup Tuesday with left-hander Chris Sale on the mound, Tellez returned to the lineup as the first baseman and batted fifth. Though he's striking out at nearly a 30 percent clip early on, Tellez has also shown he's capable of providing plenty of power as indicated by his .310 ISO.
