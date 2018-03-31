Moll cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Moll was designated for assignment Thursday after failing to earn an Opening Day roster spot with the Blue Jays. The 26-year-old allowed eight earned runs on 13 hits over 6.2 innings during a brief stint on Oakland's 25-man roster last season.

