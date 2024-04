The Reds activated Moll (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Moll has been out all season with a left shoulder issue and had experienced a little setback earlier this month, but he's been cleared to rejoin the Reds' bullpen after allowing six runs with a 6:2 K:BB over 7.1 rehab innings. The southpaw earned high-leverage work with the Reds last season, but he'll probably be eased into such situations initially this year.