Reds' Sam Moll: Earns one-out save

Moll earned a one-out save in Sunday's 6-4 win over Atlanta, allowing no hits and one walk with no strikeouts in the ninth inning.

Moll was called on to relieve the struggling Tony Santillan with two men on and two outs in the ninth inning to face lefty Michael Harris. He walked Harris before inducing a game-ending groundout to earn his first save of the season. It was likely just a matchup-driven decision with Santillan reeling, but the 34-year-old Moll has put together a strong campaign, posting a 2.49 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB across 25.1 innings.