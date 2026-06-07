Reds' Sam Moll: Blows lead

Moll (1-4) allowed two runs on two hits while striking out one and was tagged with a loss and blown save in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Cardinals.

Moll is the latest Reds reliever to meltdown, giving up a two-run home run to Lars Nootbaar in the eighth inning that erased the Reds' 5-4 lead. Cincinnati manager Terry Francona has cycled through a few relievers in search of someone that can replace injured closer Emilio Pagan (hamstring). Despite Saturday's unfortunate outing, Moll has pitched well overall and sports a 2.96 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 30 appearances (27.1 innings).