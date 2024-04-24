Moll allowed two hits and struck out two over a scoreless ninth inning in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Phillies.

Moll was activated off the injured list and made his season debut after dealing with a left shoulder impingement that delayed his offseason throwing program. Tuesday's blowout win gave manager David Bell a chance to introduce Moll in a low-leverage situation. The left-hander was brilliant for the Reds in 2023; Cincinnati acquired him from Oakland on Aug. 1, and he logged a 0.73 ERA over 25 appearances.