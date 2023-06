Heineman (side) is expected to be available off the bench Tuesday versus the Giants, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Heineman was removed from Sunday's series finale against the Athletics because of left side discomfort, but an MRI taken Monday turned up clean for any structural damage. He's healthy but probably at risk of losing his spot on the Blue Jays' major-league roster when Alejandro Kirk (hand) returns from the injured list later this week.