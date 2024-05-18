Heineman (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Heineman has been out since April 23 with a right hamstring strain, but he'll now return to action with Triple-A. The catcher has produced a .235 average with a double, three RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases over 34 at-bats in 12 games with Worcester this season. With both Connor Wong and Reese McGuire healthy and on the major-league roster, Heineman is likely the next man up if Boston needs another backstop down the road.