The Red Sox acquired Heineman from the Mets on Friday in exchange for cash considerations, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Heineman had been claimed off waivers by the Mets earlier this offseason but was designated for assignment earlier this week. The 32-year-old catcher has an option year remaining and seems likely to begin 2024 at Triple-A Worcester.
