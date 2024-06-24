The Red Sox recalled Heineman from Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Heineman will join the big club in advance of its three-game series with the Blue Jays while top backstop Connor Wong (personal) goes on the paternity list in a corresponding move. Reese McGuire will start at catcher Monday and should serve as the Red Sox's primary option behind the plate over Heineman until Wong likely rejoins the team Thursday.