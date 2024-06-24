The Red Sox recalled Heineman from Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Heineman will join the big club in advance of its three-game series with the Blue Jays while top backstop Connor Wong (personal) goes on the paternity list in a corresponding move. Reese McGuire will start at catcher Monday and should serve as the Red Sox's primary option behind the plate over Heineman until Wong likely rejoins the team Thursday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tyler Heineman: Sent back to minors•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Heineman: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Heineman: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Heineman: Initiates rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Heineman: Out with strained hamstring•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Heineman: Officially joins big club•